Good weather this week will allow Wagoner County District No. 2 to begin work on the storm water culverts beneath 273rd E. Ave.
Coweta city officials say the plan is to first replace the culvert located just north of 141st Street beginning on Wednesday. The road will be closed to thru traffic, but local traffic should not be unduly impacted.
Work is expected to only take a few days to complete.
Motorists are asked to watch for and follow traffic directional signs and be aware of workers in the area.