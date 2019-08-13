Coweta Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Culwell has completed the process to receive professional designation as a Chief Training Officer (CTO). He is one of only 140 CTOs worldwide.
The CTO designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate excellence in experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement and technical competence.
A comprehensive peer review model is used to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all of the organizations’ stringent criteria.
Earning the CTO designation signifies Culwell’s commitment to his career in the fire and emergency services.
Culwell joined the Coweta Fire Department in July of 2018. Since that time, department personnel have received nearly two dozen internationally recognized certifications.
He has taught Fire Officer 1 and 2 classes in Broken Arrow and a fire instructor class in Coweta, assisted Chief Greg Edwards in conducting the SAFE Kids program in Coweta and a Firefighter 2 class. He has also helped with the Wagoner County Firefighter 1 Academy in Stone Bluff.
Culwell was named as 2018 Instructor of the Year by the Fire Service Instructors of Oklahoma (FSIO) and is currently serving the organization as president.