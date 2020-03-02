2018-02-21 wcat-senior night curley (copy)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Wagoner graduate, Patrick Curley, made the Dean’s List and President’s List for the Fall 2019 semester at Texas Tech University. Curley is an engineering major and Red Raider football player. file photo

