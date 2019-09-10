A grant from Oklahoma Career Tech worth more than $49,000 has enabled Coweta High School to offer a Pre-Engineering Program to students.
Principal Gary Ellis said with the High Growth and Emerging Technology Grant, CHS will partner with Project Lead the Way for this opportunity.
“This program will build off of the Gateway to Technology Program at Sloat Junior High and expose students to training that will better prepare students for careers in STEM fields,” Ellis said. “There is no pre-requisite for this program and the course will be for elective credit.”
Cathy Totty trained with Project Lead the Way over the summer months to teach the course.
Also new to the CHS curriculum this year is a Competitive Choir class for students interested in performing in local shows with a goal of eventually competing at a regional and state level.
Ellis said Mixed Choir courses offered over the past few years have been changed to Music Appreciation, which meets fine art graduation requirements for Coweta students.