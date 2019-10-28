District Attorney Jack Thorp is asking for help from the public in solving a quarter-century-old homicide.
The Wagoner County investigation is part of Thorp’s mission to solve cold cases in his district’s four counties of Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner.
“Many of these cases just need a nudge towards justice,” Thorp said. “And, we believe someone out there has the piece we need to solve the (Donald) Hawley homicide puzzle.”
The bound and badly beaten body of 62-year-old Hawley was found on the bank of the Verdigris River north of Muskogee in April 1995. His wallet was missing, but investigators found his Ford pickup truck about five miles away.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, led by Director Rickey Adams, as part of their Cold Case Task Force reexamined the case in November 2018. Special agents Kurt Titsworth and Francia Thompson have interviewed law enforcement officers and witnesses. They’ve also reviewed records, lab reports, police reports and witness statements.
They believe one or more persons assaulted Hawley near his pickup on southbound Tullahassee Loop Road on the morning of April 7. The perpetrators then bound his hands behind his back and moved him to Verdigris Lock and Dam No. 17 where they continued to beat him.
Hawley sustained fatal injuries to his face and head before being dumped on the riverbank.
“Maybe someone bragged about killing Mr. Hawley,” Thorp said. “And, after all these years, whoever heard the bragging may want to unburden their souls of this terrible secret.”
Thorp said Hawley was known to spend a lot of time at the Lock and Dam No. 17 and perhaps others who spent time in that area remember seeing his truck in the middle of Tullahassee Loop Road that April morning.
“Or maybe they know how Mr. Hawley’s wallet and other belongings would up alongside Fern Mountain Road a few days after his death,” Thorp said.
“Don’t assume investigators already know what you may know,” Thorp added. “Assume every piece of information – no matter how small you think it may be – is the puzzle piece we’re waiting for.”
Anyone with information about Donald Hawley’s murder is asked to call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or the District 27 DA’s tip line at 981-772-7568.