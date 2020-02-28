No one was injured in a Feb. 19 structure fire that damaged a home just west of the Broadway District in downtown Coweta.
Coweta firefighters were called to the 300 block of West Pine in the early afternoon where they found a small, two-bedroom single story home with smoke coming out of vents on both ends of the home.
The occupant of the home was not there when the fire broke out, but arrived quickly thereafter and was able to turn a breaker panel off to the house. Fire Captain Jeff Beller said the home was in the middle of a remodel.
Firefighters pulled the ceiling in the living room and located where the fire originated. There were smoke and flames in the attic and they were contained in that area.
The home experienced minimal smoke and water damage as all materials fell down onto drop cloths which firefighters were able to lay down to help protect items.