Family members of the late Dan Boyd were present at the 53rd Annual Porter Peach Festival on Saturday, July 20 for the dedication of Tourist Park in downtown Porter.
The park was dedicated in Boyd's memory in appreciation of his valuable contributions to the community of Porter through his civic leadership. Not only was he a respected businessman, but was also a charter member of the Porter Lions Club.
Peach Festival Chairman Alan Parnell said the name Tourist Park was chosen as Tourist Garage, Boyd's long-time business venture, once operated at the end of Main Street.
"We want to preserve his legacy while bettering the community he loved," Parnell said during a special presentation to the family at the Peach Festival Main Stage.
Accepting a plaque dedicating Tourist Park was Boyd's widow, Margaret Boyd.