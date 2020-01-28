Larissa Darnaby has been with Wagoner Grow since near the end of October. She brings a dual skill set that already makes her a valuable team member.
Darnaby has worked in city governments for years and she is knowledgeable about the medical cannabis and hemp industry.
As the state, federal and local rules continue to morph for this new growth industry; Darnaby is ready to zig-and-zag to meet an ever-changing medical cannabis business landscape.
However, the 35-year-old is also a walking, talking miracle.
She was born with rare birth defect of the spine that required surgeries, treatments, medicine and painkillers for a large portion of her life.
She just doesn’t talk about her condition, but has pictures.
“I can show the x-ray of my back,” she said while turning to her laptop.
The best description of the image? It looked like a Jackson Pollock painting.
“I feel good compared to what it was,” Darnaby said.
You could see some vertebrae, but the rest appeared like a jumble. It is no wonder that some doctors said she’d never walk or have a normal life.
Darnaby has shocked them all.
“I had a spinal fusion at 13 months old,” Darnaby said about the first medical treatment. “I had six months to live.”
She beat the odds and predictions, but still spine surgeries came and went. Darnaby even landed in a Minnesota hospital at one time.
“In the moment, it seemed normal,” Darnaby said of all the medical treatment.
Once it was clear that she would survive and even thrive through all of it, Darnaby jumped into life with both feet.
She was a political science major in college and was selected as one of TCC’s best students.
She got good jobs as a city planner for Jenks, Owasso and Catoosa’s big Walmart development. Darnaby also opened the first medical marijuana clinic in Oklahoma.
“That’s how I got into cannabis,” Darnaby explained.
Pain management was another reason. “CBD helps with some pain,” she added.
Darnaby’s work for medical cannabis and her use of it for pain made her the cover girl for the inaugural issue of Cannabis Oklahoma magazine in April 2019.
“It (medical cannabis) gave me freedom from traditional medical practices,” she concluded. “For the first time, I have control of my health care.”
Darnaby savors the time with her son and beating the odds for a full life. Now, she works in an industry that helped get her there.