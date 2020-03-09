A capacity crowd filled Rick’s Place on Friday, March 6 as the Coweta Chamber of Commerce honored recipients of Coweta’s Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Community Volunteer of the Year, Ruthe Harp Chamber Volunteer of the Year and Dr. Shawn Lee Leadership awards.
DASON Fire & Water Restoration received the Business of the Year Award, presented by 2019 award recipient Darryl DeMoss with Coweta Hardware and Lumber.
“Businesses have a cycle we go through, but at all times we have to build up the community around us,” DeMoss said. “This year’s recipient has done an excellent job to be community oriented.”
He specifically cited the company’s work with the Coweta Fire Department to address an issue with restoration.
“I am humbled and honored to be Business of the Year,” DASON owner Kevin Hefley said. “I couldn’t do this without my employees. They are the reason we are where we are. I can’t thank you guys enough.”
Hefley, who grew up in Coweta and graduated from Coweta High, came back to his hometown to put his roots back here.
“I’ve enjoyed being a part of the chamber, being on the board and getting to know people,” he said. “I want to continue to provide for the community that has done so much for me. I like helping people and I want to return to Coweta and Wagoner County what they have done for me.”
Hefley was also presented with the Citizen of the Year award. Presenter Jake Dwyer applauded the honoree for dedicating his time, talent and resources to the community.
“I have watched him take on volunteer work that requires managing difficult people through difficult situations. It is important to be a positive person in a difficult situation. He listens without judgment and always wants to help.”
“I am honored and humbled. It is hard to believe you guys voted for me for this! I love what I do and I couldn’t do it without my team,” Hefley said. “Restoration work is not so much about the job, but helping people rebuild their lives. I’ve been able to do that since I’ve become part of the chamber. I hope I represent you well.”
Dr. Mark Harwood was presented with the Dr. Shawn Lee Leadership Award. Dwyer presented the honor, citing Dr. Harwood’s efforts to bring quality of life to the community with genuine concern for people and their issues.
“He has been highly effective in bringing positive change to Coweta. He wants to do good work for the good of the community and always wants someone else to take credit for it,” he noted.
“I’m honored to receive this award and thankful to the organizations I’ve been able to be involved with in the community,” Dr. Harwood said. “My family has been welcomed to the community and hopefully we can do our part to support Coweta and help others.”
Dwyer then presented Justin Richards with the Coweta Volunteer of the Year award for going the extra mile to get involved in programs and activities that benefit the community.
“Justin displays leadership, quality and teamwork. He is a man of strong beliefs, an honest neighbor, a strong husband and an understanding father,” Dwyer said. “He is the current president of Coweta Rotary and is the prime example of a marine volunteer – first in, last out, and we thank you sir.”
“I am very humbled for this award,” Richards said. “Not being from Coweta as a new business owner, I thought how can I get my name out there – to get involved, volunteer and get in front of people? That’s dominoed.”
“Between baseball league, a baseball team, Coweta Rotary and the Coweta Chamber, I’ve met some amazing people,” he continued. “Giving back is something I enjoy because it is a passion. I like to help and put my stamp on things.”
The final honor of the evening – the Ruthe Harp Chamber Volunteer of the Year Award — was presented to April Vaughn, who fills in wherever she is needed. The award is named after the late Ruthe Harp, a businesswoman who volunteered with the chamber for many years.
Harp was represented by her daughters, Shelley Cook and Leigh Ann Hannah.
“Thank you so much, this is such an honor,” Vaughn said. “I love hearing all about Ruthe! Those are some big shoes to fill, and I don’t feel I am worthy. If I can help the community in anyway, that’s a blessing.”
Vaughn said she has lived in Coweta for eight years, and applauded the community for being so welcoming.
“Every event I volunteer for, I see many of your faces there. Everyone deserves this honor,” she added.
Each of Friday’s award recipients received a Congressional Citation from Congressman Kevin Hern, presented by Hern’s field representative, Adam Jones.
“As a small business, if you love on your community, the community will love back on you. I know all of you have experienced that,” Jones said. “Congratulations to you all!”
The March 6 banquet was catered by Dixie Olson and Amanda Mafemi with Dixie’s Café. Support for both the live auction and silent auction was generous.