The Multi-Purpose Activity Center of Wagoner’s First Baptist Church will be abuzz with activity Monday, March 2 when the Wagoner Education Foundation, Inc. presents its 9th annual Spring Fashion Show. Show time is set for 6 p.m.
Event coordinator and WEFI President Janet Lane said tickets are now available for purchase. Tickets are $20 per person which includes a light dinner, dessert, coffee, tea and water. There will be door prizes, auctions and fashions modeled by Wagoner educators.
Lane said advance ticket purchases are highly recommended as only 180 tickets will be sold. The past two years the show has been sold out.
Jennifer Garcia with Rock-N-Mama’s Boutique in Wagoner and Billie Flinn with Bella Meas in Muskogee will provide fashions for the models. Anthony Jackson with Dillards at Woodland Hills Mall will also style models and lend a hand to the show.
As always, there will be both a live auction and silent auction at the event.
In 2019 the show and auction raised $16,000, allowing the Foundation to award $15,000 in grants. The previous year, more than $20,000 in grants were distributed. That was a record year.
Annual support of this non-profit fundraising event has allowed the Foundation to present a total of $95,000 in grants to Wagoner educators.
Each year, teachers apply for the grants to fund special classroom projects, materials or equipment. The next series of awards will be granted in August.
“Retired teacher Charla Vaught will be donating another Bulldog quilt for the live auction. This is her seventh year to design, create and donate a quilt for this event,” Lane said. “The last three years, each of her quilts went for 1,000.”
She said many local artists and merchants have donated items for the silent auction.
“The Wagoner Arts Alliance has been an ardent supporter in the past donating many original works of art,” Lane noted.
She said any businesses or individuals who make advance donations of $100 or more will be listed on the show program. Contributions of all sizes, however, are greatly appreciated, and can be mailed to P.O. Box 926, Wagoner, OK, 74477.
To purchase tickets to the show, call 918-527-3436 and leave a message or send an email to wefinc@mail.com. Tickets may also be purchased from any board member including Beth Ann French, Charla Vaught, John Chandler, Karen Jackson, Cristy Collier, Vikki Carrell or Lane.