State Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, has been appointed to serve on a bi-partisan healthcare working group to develop an Oklahoma solution for increasing access to healthcare and providing insurance coverage for more citizens.
The group will be similar to the medical marijuana working group that met for 13 weeks last summer to develop a way to implement provisions of State Question 788 into law.
House Speaker Charles McCall believes the working group model is the best way to bring stakeholders and interested citizens together to craft a solution that works for all Oklahomans.
"Healthcare is a very complex issue and there is no cookie-cutter approach that is going to drive down costs, improve care and increase access," McCall said. "It is going to take a comprehensive, multifaceted approach that considers not just what is wrong with the system, but also what is working, and what has worked and not worked in other states."
He said that task will mean bringing patients, providers, policy experts, insurance carriers, facilities and state agencies together to find a way forward.
"That discussion must include everything - not just Medicaid expansion," he added. "It will need to continue until we have a solution that works for our citizens' unique needs."
President Pro Tempore Greg Treat said Oklahoma can and must do better as a state to improve health care outcomes.
"Like we did previously with the House and Senate committee on medical marijuana, I'm confident this group will take a serious look at the issue and give useful recommendations for the Legislature to consider as we work to improve Oklahomans' access to quality, affordable health care," Treat said.