State Sen. Kim David offered a lot of information that needed to be digested during the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon Thursday, Aug. 15.
David’s main course discussion was about her favorite golf course at Sequoyah State Park that might be closed (see related story on page 1).
However, David did update the audience on the changes made by the new administration of Gov. Kevin Stitt.
David praised the new atmosphere of accountability now in Oklahoma City. Things are also getting done a little faster and a little more efficiently.
Topics on the crumbling correction facilities that need to be addressed and the handling of criminals were also discussed.
In other chamber announcements:
• Chili cooks from non-profit organizations are asked to enter the 40th Bluegrass & Chili Festival. A $500 prize could be won for your group.
• The Lucky 13 Bass Fishing Tournament will be Sept. 7. Those who register before Aug. 18 will be entered to win a 50-quart Pelican cooler. Last year, the event gave away $10,000 in prizes. Register at www.fishlucky13.com.
• McFamily Fun Night at the Wagoner McDonald’s is set for Sept. 16 from 5-7 p.m. There will be games and giveaways from the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce and McDonald’s.
• The annual chamber golf tournament will be Sept. 27 at the Sequoyah State Park Golf Course. Entry forms and more details will be announced soon.
• The chamber Zombie Fun Run will be Oct. 26.
• The Downtown Wagoner Farmers Market is now on Sundays in Semore Park from 2-6 p.m.
• The annual Fun Fest hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Maple Park.
• The annual Parrothead Golf Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Sequoyah State Park Golf Course. See a Parrothead member for details.
The August Business of the Month for August is Elastomer Specialties.
The monthly luncheon was sponsored by BancFirst and Wagoner Health. It was catered by Steakout.