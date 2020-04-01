The filing period for Declaration of Candidacy for a county office is fast approaching, the Wagoner County Election Board announced recently.
The filing period is April 8-10 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Election Board office, 208 N. Lee in Wagoner. The filing fee is $300.
County offices up for election are county court clerk, county sheriff, county clerk and county commissioner for District No. 2. All offices are for four-year terms.
Information packets on qualifications and the forms to file are located at elections.ok.gov under the Candidate Info Tab.
Election board secretary, Samantha Call, has a reminder for filers.
“We are adhering to CDC guidelines on no more than 10 people in the office at one time,” Call said. “Eight people max is all we can handle (who are filing for county office).”
“This is also a good time to complete a new voter registration application if you have moved or your last name has changed,” Call added.
The deadline has passed for registered voters to change their party affiliation for the upcoming statewide primary and runoff primary elections.
By statue, changing party affiliation is not allowed from April 1 through Aug. 31. All requests to change party affiliation submitted after March 31 will be processed Sept. 1. That can be done online at elections.ok.gov, at the Election Board office or a tag agency.
The 2020 Primary Election will be held June 30. A run-off election, if required, will be held on Aug. 25. The General Election will be held Nov. 3.
“If you have a driver’s license that expires on June 30, it will be invalid on election day,” Call reminds. “A valid ID must be dated the day after the election, not the day of.”
For more information, call the election board at 918-485-2142.