The application deadline for Soil Health Initiative Practices for the 2021 planting year is next Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Practices offered for 2021 include cover crop, nutrient management, conservation cover, prescribed grazing, prescribed burning and forge and biomass.
All applications must be submitted to the Wagoner County Conservation District Office by the close of business on Dec. 31 in order to be considered for the Soil Health Initiative Cost Share program.
For more information, call 918-485-4747 ext. 3. Applications may be picked up and brought to 26114 State Hwy. 51 in Wagoner.