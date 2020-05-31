Your voter registration application must be postmarked by Friday. You can pick up a voter registration application at any tag office.
During this election, there are ballots for all voters. You must vote for the party you are registered under. There is a Republican, Democrat and a State Question ballot. To view your sample ballot visit elections,ok.gov.
“If you are concerned about voting due to COVID-19, we recommend that you vote by mail,” said Samantha Call, Secretary of the Wagoner County Election Board. “You can make your request for Absentee Ballots online @ elections.ok.gov, or give us a call and we will mail you an application.” Applications to receive ballots by mail for the June election are due Tuesday, June 23 by 5 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 State of Emergency having your ballots notarized is no longer the standard requirement. You now have the option of:
1-Having your ballot notarized
2-Including and attaching a copy of a valid State Issued ID such as a Driver’s License, or Voter ID Card with your Absentee Ballot Affidavit
If you are a Physically Incapacitated voter you have the option of:
1-Two Witness signatures
2-Including a copy of a valid ID such as a Driver’s License, or a Voter ID Card with your Absentee Ballot Affidavit.
If you have any questions please call the Election Board office, 918-485-2142.