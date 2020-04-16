The death of a patient whose COVID-19 diagnosis was the first in a state-run nursing home for veterans is among 36 deaths now being reported in long-term care and nursing homes across Oklahoma.
The death was reported at the Oklahoma Veterans Center-Claremore by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Hotspots in northeastern Oklahoma have been revealed in facilities in Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Coweta, Grove and Skiatook.
As for the fatal case associated with the Claremore veterans center by state health officials, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs would acknowledge only that there had been a positive test at that site, and not a COVID-19-related death.
“Pursuant to pro-active screening measures, this veteran was under isolation precautions in the facility’s designated isolation area prior to receiving the positive test result,” said Shane Faulkner, spokesman for the state Veterans Affairs Department. “ODVA remains committed to providing our veterans with the safest environment possible while delivering quality care and a quality of life deserving of their service to our nation.”
In all, there have been at least 404 cases of nursing home resident or staff member infection, according to state Health Department data released Wednesday. And officials note that still more positive cases are yet to be documented in daily reports to the public.
For example, the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman said a positive case involving a resident at one of ODVA’s six other long-term, skilled nursing care facilities for veterans has been reported to health officials, as required by law, but is still not reflected in the public reporting by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“We have had one other positive test almost two weeks ago. I just got an update on that resident, and they say he is doing great. No staff has advised us of a positive test, and all of the staff we tested have come back negative,” said Faulkner, who declined to specify in which veterans center that second case occurred.
“Out of caution to protect that veteran’s private information, we can’t comment on that at this time. However, that veteran’s family, as well as families of all the other residents, were immediately notified of the positive test in that center.”
Several owners or operators explained that their numbers of positive cases reflect the fact that they have already completed testing on 100% of their residents and employees to try to prevent or limit new cases.
Among them is Broken Arrow’s Franciscan Villa, 17110 E. 51st St., which has had 30 total cases, including three deaths.
“What we did was contract with a private lab about a month ago. We tested everybody and drove the tests to Alabama (where the lab is located) overnight to get results,” said Kimberly Green, chief operating officer at Diakonos Group, which owns Franciscan Villa. “That’s why our numbers are high. It’s not that we had poor infection control.”
Franciscan Villa recently designated an entire wing of its facility for COVID-positive patients, including new ones being accepted from hospitals and other nursing facilities.
“We are the only facility in the state doing that. We have double doors, double plastic, a dedicated team of nurses, CNAs, and therapists in full (protective gear) who can only use a separate entrance and get extra health checks to ensure they are not getting sick at work or bringing illness in,” said Green.
“We are using misted virucide and have also bought (ultraviolet light) sanitization robots like they use in hospital operating rooms so any areas missed with normal sanitization will be cleaned.”
Coweta Manor Nursing Home, 30049 E. 151st St., has 46 total cases reported by the state, of which 38 are residents, and two deaths.
Owner Eddie Martin of Sallisaw said their first positive case was discovered only two weeks ago.
“Someone turned up with fever, soreness. We sent them to the hospital, and the hospital sent them back after they determined what was wrong with them.
“We are trying our best to keep everyone away from each other. And we are completely staffed. I instituted a 40% pay increase for front-line workers. Scared to death to lose anyone,” said Martin.
“We have purchased iPads to do Facetime or Zoom with any family member wanting to see a resident. We’ve done everything that we can to support the staff, make sure they have plenty of finances, supplies. We have said ‘no’ to nothing.”
The situation is especially nerve-wracking for families, who have been barred from seeing their loved ones in nursing homes for a month now.
Scotty Stokes, a local emergency management official, recently posted a public plea on Facebook for prayers for his grandmother, who had tested positive for COVID in Skiatook Nursing Home.
The latest state data report shows there have been 23 residents and 13 staff cases there, as well as six deaths. But the home’s owner said the latest positive case number is actually 24 for residents.
“I didn’t know about the deaths,” Stokes told the Tulsa World. “From what we’re being told, (his grandmother is) not showing any signs or symptoms. They told my aunt she tested positive from a blood test. Then the Health Department came in and swabbed them yesterday, and now my grandmother shows negative.”
Stokes’ grandmother has Alzheimer’s, so the family is very concerned that she might forget those closest to her without her usual daily visits by Stokes’ mother and aunts.
“It’s a sad thing, but they’ve got to do it to try to protect people,” Stokes said. “The nursing home has been really good about calling us and letting us know. They’re not hiding anything. As soon as they found out she tested positive, they called my aunt and have kept her advised daily.”
He added: “I’m no testing expert, so I don’t know the difference between the blood test and the swab (results), but we’ve had a whole lot of prayers coming in, so we’re claiming the prayers are working.”
Owner Justin McGrew, also based in Sallisaw, said that in the event of conflicting test results, a resident would be treated as positive as a precaution.
As did many of the owners and operators, McGrew noted that the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and the barring of all outside visitors have presented extraordinary challenges for everyone inside these facilities.
“This is a particularly difficult time for both our residents and our employees. Currently, residents are unable to visit with family and friends in an in-person manner. We assist residents with window visits, phone calls, Facetime, video chat and electronic means of communication when it’s possible, but nothing replaces an in-person sit-down visit from family or friends,” McGrew said.
“This is also tremendously difficult for employees. Our frontline health care workers in nursing homes and other health care settings have been performing extremely difficult jobs day in and day out for over a month now.
“These are incredibly brave individuals, and we are doing everything we can to support and protect them. Our staff are real heroes. The staff are caregivers, entertainers and the primary daily emotional support system for the residents. They show up every day and perform an emotionally and physically exhausting job.
“We are incredibly proud of the staff and hope everyone recognizes how hard they work and how hard health care workers across the state and nation are working right now.”
Gallery: Over 2 million cases reported: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?
New coronavirus causing COVID-19 cases
United States: 641,166 cases, 31,590 deaths
Italy - 168,941 cases, 22,170 deaths
Spain - 182,816 cases, 19,130 deaths
France - 134,598 cases, 17,188 deaths
United Kingdom - 104,133 cases, 13,755 deaths
Iran - 77,985 cases, 4,869 deaths
China - 83,402 cases, 3,346 deaths
Germany - 135,633 cases, 3,856 deaths
Netherlands - 28,316 cases, 3,145 deaths
Central and South America - 3,635 deaths
Middle East (outside Iran) - 1,922 deaths
Africa - 17,500+ cases, 869+ deaths
India - 12,456 cases, 423 deaths
Poland - 7,771 cases, 292 deaths
South Korea - 10,613 cases, 229 deaths
Russia - 27,938 cases, 232 deaths
Japan - 8,626 cases, 178 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Israel - 12,591 cases, 140 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 2 deaths)
