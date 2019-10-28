By CHRISTY WHEELAND
MUSTANG — An audience of thousands filled Bronco Stadium with applause Saturday night as the Coweta Tiger Pride Band played the closing notes of its program, “Canyon’s Edge” in the finals of the 2019 4A/5A Oklahoma Bandmasters Association Marching Championships.
The crowd’s affirmation of a job well done was a sign of things to come a little later in the evening when the band was named Overall Grand Champion of the competition.
In the finals, they sweep caption honors for Outstanding Music, Outstanding Visual Effect and Outstanding General Effect before taking top honors.
Saturday marked the 10th consecutive year for the Tiger Pride to win a 5A State Champion crown and sixth straight year to receive Overall Grand Champion honors.
In essence, it has been a decade of domination for the Coweta Band program, but the band’s success is something that none of the musicians or directors take for granted.
“You try to do the work that has to be done and get the kids ready for the level they need to be at,” Director Chris Koehn said. “I would not be telling the truth if we didn’t say we thought about this being the 10th one, but we squeaked it in there.”
In the finals, Coweta scored a season high 87.70 to best the field of 12 finalists. Carl Albert, who pushed Coweta hard in both rounds, finished second with an 86.60. Piedmont (82.80), Tahlequah (81.15) and McAlester (77.85) rounded out the top five.
“It was a big accomplishment to win the 10th one in a row, but that doesn’t take away from the previous kids who accomplished the same thing during their years either,” Koehn said. “As a group, this year’s band has never won a state championship because of the new ones that came into the program. Some have won it, but not as a group — until now. Mrs. (Heather) Koehn (assistant director) reminds them of that.”
Koehn said Saturday’s preliminary round performance was Coweta’s best show to date. The band was rewarded with caption honors for Outstanding Music and Outstanding General Effect in that early round. Carl Albert took the award for Outstanding Visual Effects.
Scores from the finals were even higher, he noted.
“It’s always good timing to have the highest score of the year at the OBA finals,” Koehn said with a smile.
Coweta’s competition season has included three first place finishes at the Moore Invitational, the Bands of America Regional in Arizona and at OBA. The Tiger Pride finished in the Top 6 at both the Broken Arrow Invitational and Renegade Review.
Koehn reminded that key to the band’s success this season has been an amazing group of parents, volunteers and community supporters. The addition of a fourth band director on staff in Coweta Band alumni Brittany Stoddard has also been a difference maker.
A Time of Reflection
When all the celebrating subsided at Bronco Stadium following the finals, four Tiger Pride Band members shared their thoughts on the entire experience.
Senior soloist Ray Lenhart admits winning State title No. 10 on Saturday meant the four years of hard work the seniors have put into the program were all worth it.
“We have a legacy now and it’s something to leave behind,” he noted.
An All-State musician, Lenhart said he believes Coweta definitely had its best run of the season in the preliminary round.
“I told the brass when we had our meeting that’s the best run we’ve done so far, but it’s not the best run we can do and I knew we had it in us,” he confessed. “The bands keep getting better every year. Some people were upset that Carl Albert won Visual Effect and was so close to us, but the bands in Oklahoma are just getting really good. It’s a fun state to compete in. It’s a lot of pressure.”
Senior Lucas Haught agreed.
“Ten is a big number and it’s scary,” Haught said. “We came off the field with our best show, and I am really proud, really happy. It’s been four years of hard work.”
Senior Kolby Cardwell said motivation for giving it their all Saturday came from the top down.
“We had to push everyone to be as good as we wanted to be,” Cardwell said. “We have different motives through everything, but our focus was on doing a good show.”
The clarinetist said many students had the mindset of, “We have to get through Bands of America (held earlier in the month in Arizona.” But when they got back to Oklahoma, they were tired and it took time to bounce back.
“That put a lot more pressure than needed on us,” Cardwell admitted. “Had we done what we should have done ... what we were supposed to do all season ... it would have been a lot less hairy getting here. When it mattered, we stepped up — hell yeah.”
Junior Bryce Campbell was one of several Tiger Pride Band members to proudly carry the Overall Grand Champion trophy on the field. He knows there will be a lot at stake again next year when he is a senior.
“Honestly, I’m kind of speechless right now. It feels like a movie,” Campbell said. “We seemed disappointed in prelims because we didn’t sweep captions, then we came back in finals, swept captions and won it all. I’m excited for the future — we have a good program going!”
Senior Logan Roberts said this being his last year to compete with the Tiger Pride is somewhat bittersweet. He admits there were a lot of emotions on everyone’s part riding into Saturday’s performances.
“Mr. Koehn hit us with a pep talk really early since we knew we had to perform super early and were going up against Tahlequah and Carl Albert who performed late in the day,” Roberts said. “We knew we had to do our best or else we wouldn’t get the results we wanted. We practiced all week like we wanted the results — harder than we’ve practiced all year.”
All that hard work has paid big dividends.
“I am proud of what we did!” Roberts exclaimed.
Roberts, a self-confessed cut-up, admits band has not been his favorite activity in the world and he threatens to quit every year. But every year someone has talked him into staying.
“Now that it’s over, I’m very glad I stayed in,” he said. “I’ve made more friends with band kids than I ever thought I would and I want to take those friendships with me. Being in band has been worthwhile.
What’s Ahead
The Tiger Pride Band will compete at the OSSAA Marching Contest scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30 in Tahlequah, weather permitting.
The award winning band will perform during Senior Night on Friday, Nov. 2 and present a Show of Appreciation on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. All band supporters, families and friends are invited to attend.