It’s been said that the best business model is to find a need and fill it.
That’s what Wagoner Delivery & Courier did, but in the process opened up an entire group of people they could serve.
Sometimes that’s how businesses take off and prosper where they least expected expansion to pop up.
Manager Ron Lee, who has another business in the Tulsa area unrelated to this one, knew he could count on busy business-types for food orders he could deliver. What he never dreamed of was the number of homebound adults that needed his service, too.
Lee gets help from business partner John Faulconer. The pair realizes they are competing against the likes of UBER Eats and Door Dash for customers. The fact they charge $3 in Wagoner makes them highly competitive.
“It’s worked really well so far,” Lee said before his business joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce last week.
The food part of the business will only cater to Wagoner proper, but the courier division will serve anywhere. It is best to call the company for a quote on courier costs.
The food group is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Customers can call 918-550-8324. There is an email address for questions. It is ron@wagonerdelivery.com. The company website is www.wagonerdelivery.com.