A tractor stolen in late January from Easton Sod Farms has been recovered. Wagoner County deputies located the equipment Thursday, Feb. 6 near the intersection of 131st street and 225th E. Ave. northwest of Coweta.
Authorities say the tractor was found some 35 yards west of the intersection. It started right up and was drivable; however, the electronics inside the cab were either damaged or destroyed.
A search of the area by Deputy Jake Carey using a drone showed that no other potentially stolen items were in the area.
“The victim posted a reward on Facebook, and acting on a tip from the reward offer, we located the tractor,” Sheriff Chris Elliott said. “The investigation is still ongoing and we have identified a person of interest.”
Agricultural Deputy Mark Sipes continues to track down leads to help bring justice to the victim. If anyone has any information about this crime, please call 918-485-3124 or 918-485-7799. Callers can remain anonymous when reporting information.