For the past few years, students in Jennifer Bradley’s art classes at Heritage Intermediate Grade Center have participated in a special project designed to showcase local Coweta businesses.
The Design an Ad campaign sponsored by the Wagoner County American-Tribune invites students in 4th through 6th grades to design a promotional advertisement for their favorite local business.
Their designs are then taken to the featured business and offered for special rates to run in the newspaper.
American-Tribune Marketing Consultant Jeanne Fritz said this year’s project features 24 different businesses — more than double the number in 2018.
“The businesses themselves chose the designs to sponsor in the newspaper,” Fritz noted. “We had hundreds of entries, and the better the design, the better chance they had to be chosen.”
“Some of the businesses have chosen to display the entries on their store walls,” she added.
Bradley said her classes take part in this project as a way of helping the community that helps the school so much.
“It is wonderful to give back, and I tell the students this is a great opportunity for them not only to give back, but to get their names out there as a future artist,” she said. “It is still an important skill for artists who are ‘hired’ to design for someone else and listen to their wishes for a design.”
The educator said while they did not have that for this particular class project, she related that thought to them.
“If they were the business owner, what would be important for others to see and know what their business is?” Bradley asked.
She said while the students haven’t mastered some skills, they have learned about the elements of art, giving them an opportunity to put them all together.
Bradley said when she asked students what they thought of the Design an Ad project, their responses were positive:
“I liked learning about different places.”
“It was fun drawing stuff for the businesses.”
“I liked it because we got to help with the newspaper.”
“I liked it because we got to see what others drew that may be different from mine.”
“I liked it because I got to help design for the companies.”
“I liked the different choices of businesses to pick from.”
“It was fun because we got to pick our own design and make choices. It was exciting to see what everyone did.”
Fritz said when the newspaper comes out Oct. 30 she will deliver bundles to the school so that each child whose ad is published can receive a paper to take home.
The 2019 Design an Ad entries are scattered throughout the Oct. 30 edition. Be sure to pick up a copy on newsstands.
Featured businesses include Sports Page Steakhouse, Bryan Tag Agency, Oklahoma Farm Bureau — Sarah Wells, Coweta Medical Group, Pearce Homes, Bob Gilbert Towing, The Pink Cactus, Woodman Life, Howard Custom Homes, Century 21 First Choice Realty, The Tannery and Goodfella’s Pizzeria.
Others are Bravo Builders, BancFirst Coweta, Premier Dental, Dixie’s Cafe, Dr. Allen Braumiller, FNB Coweta, Okie Girls, Pamax — Taco Bueno and Burger King, The Tigers Paw, Airo Smith, Best Western Plus and Coweta Smiles.
If any schools are interested in participating in the 2020 Design an Ad campaign, please let us know by calling 918-485-5505 or by email to jeanne.fritz@wagonercountyat.com.