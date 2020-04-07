Even though the April 2 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet has been postponed, the award winners will be introduced a few at a time.
Here are the next two honorees:
Business of the Year: Destiny Roofing
Destiny Roofing was founded by Roger Hughes in 2007. After working in the roofing industry, he felt compelled by God to start a company that offered integrity in business to the communities served and to actively participate in meeting the needs of Wagoner.
Citizen of the Year: Ron Thorne
Ron Thorne and his family moved to Wagoner to work as the Materials Manager for the Wagoner Community Hospital.
Since that move, Thorne serves on boards for the Wagoner Community Outreach and Lincoln Enrichment Center.