The site for the two rail cars and former depot were given in detail during the mayor’s report portion of the Wagoner City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 7.
An area just west of Smith Street and north of Cherokee Street will house the depot, sleeper car and caboose in an open area.
The site will have green space and trees, according to the landscape architects.
The existing stone building and metal buildings will remain on the east and west ends of the planned site.
Parking will be available on the west side with just over 10 spaces, again by how the rendering is offered.
Mid-November is the target date of placing the railroad cars and depot in their new home.
The mayor also reported that the 90 percent review for the downtown streetscape project was held Wednesday, Oct. 9. If all goes as planned, work will begin in February 2020 for new sidewalks, drainage and general improvements to downtown streets.
In other council business:
• The zoning change from IL (Light Industrial) to IH (Heavy Industrial) was approved for Russell Boyd. Boyd sought the change his property located at 605 S.W. 15th for a medical marijuana growing facility.
• A bit of history was made when Amy Cantrell was appointed as a board member of the Wagoner Area Metropolitan Planning Commission to replace L.W. Wallace. Cantrell becomes the first woman appointed to that board.
• The issue before council that carried the most interest was the approval to set the time and date for the annual “Trick or Treat.” The council chose Oct. 31 from 6-9 p.m. There wasn’t a ghost of a chance that it would not pass.
• Denied the Tort Claim of Erma Lannen.
• Approved to purchase fleet, equipment and general liability insurance.
It also approved to purchase insurance on city buildings and building contents to include functional building replacement costs on the Community Building and Armory.
• Approved to extend the Recycling Trailer System program with the Metropolitan Environmental Trust for no more than $2,500 through April 2020.
Under the Wagoner Public Works Authority, five lift station vacuum pump motors were declared as surplus property and members authorized their disposal.
• Approved to enter into an agreement with Utility Financial Services, LLC to provide electric, water and wastewater rate design. The Authority also learned that the rate for the new EV charging station near Asian Star Restaurant would also need to be determined.
• Colton Risley’s probation period in the Electric Department was ended. His new rate of pay would be $14 an hour effective Oct. 1.
The last item of the night was the discussion if the WPWA or City of Wagoner would get become a Broadband business provider like Sallisaw.
No action was taken on the idea, but further study is planned.