Music is the harmony of Kate Dietzel’s life.
Detzel is an assistant Band Director at Wagoner High School and shares her love of music. She goes above and beyond to ensure students who want to have music in their lives have instruments to pursue that goal.
Why does Dietzel have a personal “Play It Forward” campaign? The answer is simple.
An aunt gave her a flute at a young age and it transformed Dietzel’s life.
As an adult, Dietzel has made sure to continue that music trend. She accepts dusty hand-me-down instruments and gets broken ones repaired to be re-used. A simple instrument donation helps feed music-hungry students.
“I wanted to be in the band. I wanted it so much,” Dietzel said of her childhood dream.
Aunt Jonita Sullivan knew of Dietzel’s need for a musical instrument. She gave Dietzel a flute.
It was a seminal moment in Dietzel’s young life.
“It changed my life,” Dietzel said. “Every year, I try to give away a flute (to a deserving student). I still have that flute she gave me.”
Dietzel does do more than just find one instrument. She gets help from family members who have a penchant for music, her church family, complete strangers and friends. One way or another, if you want to play a musical instrument and need help, Dietzel does her best.
Music is in the DNA of this Wagoner Public School teacher and choir director at the First United Methodist Church in Wagoner. In the band, she works with the flute players and Color Guard corps.
Dietzel’s aunts and uncles play instruments, too. Even a blind uncle plays the piano.
Her father is a doctor and he not only accepts patients, but also takes in instruments for his daughter.
When you get a Dietzel musical instrument to play, you also get a bonus. You get Dietzel’s gratitude for wanting to learn to play.
“I tell the kids that the only thing I ask is give it back if it doesn’t work out,” she added. “So far, I never had one come back.”
There’s a list of students Dietzel has watched grow in music. They are treated like extended family and the musical chemistry between teacher and student is real and honest.
Dietzel has a story for every student that’s received a flute, guitar or clarinet.
“It meant a lot (to get an instrument),” said student Paige Garcia. “I talked to her about playing the ukulele.”
Garcia now plays the guitar.
“It (music) has been a big part of me. I’ve learned so much about it,” Garcia added. “Music has changed my life.”
Seventh grader Haydin Brewer got a clarinet and continues a family tradition.
“My great grandfather played and my uncle played,” Brewer said. “It made me happy to follow them. Music has changed my life.”
Dietzel has 100 stories about these transformed instruments. One student had to move out of the district and tried to return the instrument to Dietzel .
“I told her to ‘take it with you,’” she explained.
There’s another story of a student’s family moving to Wagoner to be part of a music program.
Even Dietzel’s former Band Director, Carri Abner, has come out of retirement to be part of Wagoner’s growing music program as a volunteer. Abner was Dietzel’s director when she was in school.
Social media has helped Dietzel collect old instruments. Some come to her in good shape and others well used, but all can be used or cannibalized for spare parts so the music can continue.
“My life would be different without that flute (I was given),” Dietzel said.
And, that one flute has indirectly changed the lives of many others in the Wagoner Public School band program.