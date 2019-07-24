Members of Broken Arrow Elks Lodge No. 2673 will hold a Fish Fry Benefit Saturday, Aug. 3 for U.S. Navy veteran Harold Sutton who lost his home to a tornado earlier this spring.
The dinner featuring fish and all the fixings will be served from 4-9 p.m. at the lodge, 10266 S. 241st E. Ave. in Broken Arrow.
There will be live music throughout the evening.
All area residents are invited to come out and show their support for this retired service member who is trying to start over following this devastating tornado.
For more information, call 918-455-2763 or 918-451-0445.