All Nations Seventh-Day Adventist Company in Haskell has a number of upcoming events planned and area residents are invited to attend.
On Saturday, Feb. 1 they will host a Disaster Preparedness Day which begins with an 11 a.m. service. Guest speaker will be Pastor Marshall Gonzales and his wife, Julie, who will discuss how being prepared can help one be prepared to help others.
When significant flooding events affected eastern Oklahoma in 2019, disaster preparation moved into the forefront of people's thoughts.
The Gonzales’ work with the American Red Cross from behind the scenes, helping with disaster relief efforts. Through their hands-on work, they are well informed to share helpful information with others.
Lunch will be provided after the service and a Disaster Preparedness Class will be offered from 2-5 p.m. All area residents, church and civic groups are invited to attend.
The church is located at 1192 S. Haskell Blvd, just south of Haskell on Highway 64. For more information, call Kim at 918-636-3621.