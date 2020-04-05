I want you to know how proud I am of our Coweta community. We have always been known as a hard-working community full of people who gladly help others in need. Now that we are dealing with COVID-19, I am confident that Coweta will do everything possible to take care of one another.
During the past several days, teachers and principals for Coweta Public Schools have been preparing lessons for students to begin on Monday, April 6, and to end on the last day of school which is May 8. Our hope is to maintain academic rigor while providing a sense of stability to our students and their families. You will be able to find more information on our website at www.cowetaps.org.
During this pandemic, I want to be very clear that the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community will be more important than any lesson, letter grade or school activity.
While I’m very proud of the efforts and progress that we are making in providing a distance learning opportunity for all students, I realize that not everyone will be able to have the same access to technology, school supplies, or direct instruction. Our teachers and staff will be reaching out to you soon to see how they can help.
Let me assure parents that no student will receive a letter grade in a class that is lower than what they had on March 12. Also know that opportunities will be given to improve their grades through the cooperation that is expected between the students, parents, teachers and principals.
We expect our students to do their assignments to the best of their abilities, but we also know we will need to be prepared to demonstrate grace to one another.
I look forward to seeing the great things that our students will do during these next few weeks. I promise you that our teachers miss their students and wish they could see them face to face.
Parents, thank you for being your child’s first and most important teacher. I know that you will use this time to teach your children so many great things.
Even though we’re not allowed to gather together right now, it’s always a great day to be a Coweta Tiger. I really hope to see you soon.