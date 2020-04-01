Students attending Porter Consolidated Schools in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade will complete distance learning through learning packets established by their teachers. Packets will be distributed to parents via online resources or via physical packets if that manner is requested. Completed activities will be sent back online or via phone.
Teachers will have daily hours in which they will be available for parents/students (via email, ZOOM, phone conference, etc…). Those times will be communicated in their initial student contact beginning April 6.
Teachers will ensure and document weekly contact with every student and notify school administrators of any issues or inability to make contact with a parent/student.
Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten
Suggested academic schedule: 45 minutes per day.
- 30 minutes reading/literacy skills
- 15 minutes math activities
Extended learning suggestions:
- 30-60 minutes outdoor play
- 10-20 minutes reading with family
- 90+ minutes imaginative play
1st and 2nd Grades
Suggested Academic Schedule - 1 hour and 10 minutes per day.
- 30 minutes of read aloud or independent reading
- 20 minutes of math activities
- 20 minutes of science/social studies
3rd through 5th Grades
Suggested Academic Schedule - 1 hour and 20 minutes per day.
- 20 minutes of read aloud or independent reading
- 20 minutes of reading or writing lessons
- 20 minutes of math activities
- 20 minutes of science/social studies