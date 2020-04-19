A steady stream of vehicles passed through the Coweta High School parking lot on April 14 for seniors to pick up items traditionally worn for graduation. Caps, gowns, honor stoles and honor cords were handed out to approximately 150 members of the Coweta Class of 2020.
When they will wear the items remains up in the air as an alternative date or form of graduation has yet to be determined. All end-of-year school activities have been postponed or cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
CHS Principal Gary Ellis said students seemed excited to see staff members who were on hand to present them with their long-awaited graduation day attire.
“I think being able to pick up their graduation items gave them a little sunshine during this tough time,” Ellis said.
Stephanie Wheeler is one of many senior parents who went through the drive-through line to pick up graduation gear. Riding along were her son, Chandler, and his best friend, Collin Plunk, who are both graduating.
“He (Chandler) may not be sad about not having to wear the cap and gown, but I bet he would wear it if it meant being able to see his friends again,” Wheeler said. “It was so hard for the two boys to stay in the car when two of their friends were in the truck behind us.”
She said fortunately, her son is laid back and just goes with the flow. In fact, his sister Baileigh, is more upset about her brother not getting to experience all of the year-end senior activities than he is.
“The only thing that has bothered Chandler is not being able to finish baseball season. He got one game in at Gulf Shores,” Wheeler continued. “I don’t think he realizes there are some friends he may never see again. When they left school on the Thursday before Spring Break, they didn’t realize it would be their last day of school.
“He just filled out his senior questionnaire for baseball, and one of the questions was his advice for younger players. He said, ‘Never take for granted every time you step on the field because sometimes, you never know when it will be your last.”
Seniors who either missed the April 14 pick up date or still need to order a cap and gown may do so during a second drive-through event planned on Tuesday, May 5.
“We hope to have a couple of surprises for all of our seniors on that day as well,” Ellis said.
The principal noted that surveys were sent out to Coweta seniors on Friday, April 17 seeking their input on possible graduation scenarios. Recommendations may be announced as early as May 1.