Nearly 300 Wagoner children will have a brighter Christmas this year thanks to the generosity of others who adopted them from community Angel Trees.
Wagoner Area Neighbors coordinates the Angel Tree program. WAN Director Carter Denton said only a few angels have yet to be adopted, but the time is now to do so as gift distribution is planned next week.
Staff at Ginny's Log Cabin say they have around 12 angels that still need to be taken. All others at all other locations have been adopted out.
Organizers remind that all gifts (unwrapped) must be returned as soon as possible so they can be sorted for distribution. Distribution is planned Friday, Dec. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon at Eternity Fraternity.
"We will have multiple volunteers from different churches, organizations and the courthouse to help at Eternity Fraternity. It's awesome!" Denton exclaimed. "It's amazing how the community pulls together and makes Christmas happen for kids who may not have Christmas otherwise."
"Last year, everyone was so thankful to get what they got," he added.
Everything from clothing, bicycles, toys, blankets and dolls have been brought in this year.
A bonus on Friday will be the distribution of gloves and stocking caps by representatives with Help in Crisis.
Not only will gifts be distributed for the children, but nearly 100 senior adults will receive gift items as well. The senior angel tree was hosted by RSVP.
RSVP Director Diana Cooper said the senior angels were all adopted within one week. Their requests were for simple basic necessities such as house shoes, pajamas, sweats, under garments and blankets. There were a few requests for a coat and pots and pans.
"A lot of these seniors have an income that is so small that it's splurging to get some new pajamas or underwear. They are all really sweet!" Cooper exclaimed.
For those coming to pick up angel tree items Friday, hot chocolate and donuts will be served.
"Charlie Burns is always very generous with the use of the Eternity Fraternity facility for this project," Denton said.
Anyone who has adopted an angel in Wagoner for the Christmas season is reminded to turn gifts in as soon as possible to the location where it was adopted from.