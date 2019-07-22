District Attorney Jack Thorp will not file charges against two Wagoner County deputies who were involved in a July 1 altercation with a motorist who later died. His announcement comes after reviewing an in-depth report by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on their findings in the case.
Sheriff's Deputies Nicholas Orr and Kaleb Phillips have been on administrative leave since the incident. They were cleared to return to work on July 19.
"It is my opinion that the non-deadly force utilized by these deputies upon arrestee Jeffrey Krueger was justified under state statute," Thorp said in a letter to OSBI Special Agent Tammi Ferrari. "It is clear from the investigation, statements of witnesses, corroborating physical evidence and body camera footage that Jeffrey Krueger resisted arrest and entered into a fight with Deputies Phillips and Orr.
"Furthermore, there is no proof at this time that any act of Deputy Phillips or Orr caused the death of Jeffrey Krueger. It is my opinion that they acted justifiably in their actions attempting to subdue Krueger."
On July 1, Deputy Phillips was on routine patrol near the intersection of Hwy. 51 and U.S. Hwy. 69 in Wagoner when he observed a vehicle driving erratically, crossing the center line and fog line on U.S. Hwy. 69. In performing a traffic stop, Krueger pulled his vehicle over into the center turn lane.
When the deputy approached the vehicle and noticed Krueger's hands were not visible, he gave verbal commands to the driver to "show me your hands." Krueger refused to comply and appeared to continue to rummage through the vehicle.
In response to Krueger's non-compliance, and in reasonable concern for his safety, Deputy Phillips displayed his firearm and ordered the river to exit the vehicle. Shortly thereafter, Krueger attempted to attack Phillips and to possess the deputy's duty firearm.
"Deputy Phillips was able to thwart this attack by Krueger and holstered his firearm, and attempted to make a physical arrest of Krueger," the report stated. "Krueger continued to resist and refused to exit the vehicle, when Deputy Orr arrived as backing officer on the scene."
Orr entered the fray and joined Phillips' attempts to make a physical arrest. After a significant physical struggle, they were able to get Krueger from the vehicle. Once outside, he resisted arrest and physically fought both officers for several minutes. The deputies called for more officers, but they were delayed by a train blocking Cherokee Street.
In an attempt to subdue Krueger, both deputies utilized their county issued stun guns. Based upon statements as well as body camera videos, it appeared multiple attempts to "stun" Krueger were "completely ineffective." At one point, Krueger was able to gain possession of the stun gun and a struggle ensued to reclaim the device.
The report said Orr utilized non-deadly physical force - a punch to the jaw area - to regain possession of the stun gun. Once the device was neutralized, the deputies continued their attempts to place handcuffs on Krueger.
His response, and the strength Krueger displayed, was described as "superhuman" by Deputy Orr. Ultimately, deputies were able to get one handcuff on Krueger's wrist. With the aid of a dispatched emergency medical technician, both wrists were cuffed. Shortly thereafter, other law enforcement personnel arrived on scene and secured Krueger.
Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officers discovered Krueger was not breathing normally and he was quickly evacuated to Wagoner City Hospital where he passed away shortly after arriving in the emergency room.
The OSBI investigator reported the only noted injuries to Krueger was a significant laceration on his face, as well as multiple abrasions.
"The medical examiner noted that Krueger didn't have any evidence of any injury that could be considered life threatening," the OSBI report stated. "Toxicology results regarding Krueger's cause of death remain outstanding at this time. Pending a final finding of cause and manner of death, there is no evidence that Krueger died as a result of an injury inflicted by either Deputy Phillips or Orr.
"The preliminary finding, absent toxicology results, is that Krueger died as the result of excited delirium."
Thorp said he would revisit the issue should the final medical examiner's report reflect contrary evidence.