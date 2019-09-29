Goal setting gives individuals and businesses a map of where they would like to be in a given time frame. Goals can be re-set, but in the long run they are targets in the future that keep one going to try and achieve.
DMI Companies of Wagoner is no different. DMI manufactures HVAC, duct work and other sheet metal components. The company has been in Wagoner just over two years on 15th Street in the old Prestolite building and has already accomplished one of its benchmarks.
DMI had a three-year goal of 31 employees, but after 2¼ year they have reached 36.
The five-year bench mark is 40 and the 10-year plan is looking at 60 employees. Each goal appears to be within reach. The caveat is that the economy remains strong to achieve or exceed these milestones.
That was the declaration from Douglas Gudenburr, Chief Operating Officer, who spent a couple of days in the Wagoner facility after traveling from the home office in Charleroi, Pa., recently. Gudenburr joined Wagoner DMI Factory Superintendent Windon Hargrave with the good news about the current growth.
“There was no problem exceeding our goals,” said Gudenburr. “People don’t realize the impact (we have had on the local economy).”
Gudenburr noted the company’s success is also tied to the work of Sheet Metal Union Local 270 workforce.
“We’ve got new products in the works,” Gudenburr added about items coming out by 2020. “DMI Companies is very happy to be here.”
DMI does most of its work in the Midwest and Western United States, but recently took a client in northern Virginia, near the Washington, D.C., area.
DMI has also recently donated new duct work for the Wagoner Historical Museum for its ongoing renovation.