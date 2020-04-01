Activity at the Okay Senior Center is on hold for now due to the shutdown of non-essential businesses to help slow the spread of COVID-19. But before operations were temporarily suspended, the Cherokee Nation made a contribution to help offset expenses incurred at the facility.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Tribal Council member Rex Jordan presented a $500 donation to center participants in a quiet ceremony in February.
Activities at the center will resume once Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt lifts the restrictions on non-essential businesses during this pandemic crisis.