Okay Senior Center

Okay residents Nancy Coffey, Gayle Rush, Louise Rape and Debbie Woffard accept a $500 contribution from Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., right, and Cherokee Nation Tribal Council member Rex Jordan on behalf of the Okay Senior Center. COURTESY PHOTO

Activity at the Okay Senior Center is on hold for now due to the shutdown of non-essential businesses to help slow the spread of COVID-19. But before operations were temporarily suspended, the Cherokee Nation made a contribution to help offset expenses incurred at the facility.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. and Tribal Council member Rex Jordan presented a $500 donation to center participants in a quiet ceremony in February.

Activities at the center will resume once Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt lifts the restrictions on non-essential businesses during this pandemic crisis.

Tags