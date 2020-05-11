A child welfare donation drive-thru is being held on Wednesday, May 13 at the Wagoner County DHS office at 102 N.E. Seventh St. and Thursday, May 14 in the Cherokee County DHS office at 1298 W. Fourth St., in Tahlequah.
Items needed at both locations include, but not limited to: Hand sanitizer, baby wipes, diapers, shampoo/soap, personal hygiene items and cleaning/disinfectant supplies.
You can drop off donations at either location from 9-10:30 a.m. Items can be picked up for use from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The DHS staff will disinfect each item. Families that are currently involved with Child Welfare can drive-thru and pick up needed items.
DHS will be following the social distancing guidelines and ask that all families stay in the vehicle and let the staff deliver items to you.
For questions, call Ashley at 405-932-1350.