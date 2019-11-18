The First Assembly of God Church in Wagoner is putting together a number of Thanksgiving baskets to distribute to those in need this holiday season.
Project spokesperson Allen Branch said each basket will feed a family of four to six people. The following items are needed for each one.
Perishable Items
- Turkey
- 5 pound bag of
- potatoes
- 2 pie crusts
- Cool Whip
- 1 small to medium bag of onions
- 1 bag of mixed fresh fruit
- 1 package of dinner rolls/biscuits
- 1 medium tub of butter
- 1 dozen eggs
- 4-6 sweet potatoes
Non-Perishable Items
- 4 cans of corn
- 4 cans of green beans
- 2 cans of cream of mushroom soup
- 1 bag/package of french fried onions
- 2 cans of cranberries
- 2 cans of cranberry sauce
- 2 cans of sweet potatoes/yams
- 2 cans of pumpkin pie mix
- 2 cans of apple pie mix
- 2 boxes of stuffing
- 1 box of cake mix
- 2 containers (16-ounce) of cake frosting
- 1 plastic tote to put food items in.
Branch said the deadline for donating food is November 20. Items should be taken to the church at 1998 State Hwy. 51 on Tuesday or Wednesday. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“If you can help, it would be greatly appreciated,” Branch noted. “We pray we get enough donations that we can give a Thanksgiving basket to everyone who signs up. If you need a holiday basket, you must sign up at the church.”
For more information or to sign up, call 918-485-5324.