Even though the April 2 Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet has been postponed due to the concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the award winners will be introduced a few at a time in upcoming issues of the Wagoner County American-Tribune.
Here are the biographies on the next two honorees, Kaleb Dorr and Samantha Call.
Hero of the Year: Kaleb Dorr
For his bravery, perseverance and determination.
Kaleb Dorr was born with a recessive genetic disorder called Thrombocytopenia Absent Radius Syndrome (TAR Syndrome) which is characterized by low blood platelets and missing the radius bones in both arms.
Over the years, Dorr has endured countless plasma transfusions, 13 surgeries, 122 nights in the hospital and still has so much more to come.
Throughout all of this, he has always had the best attitude.
Appreciation Award: Samantha Call
For significant contributions and support to the community of Wagoner.
Samantha Call has lived in Wagoner for 17 years which is most of her life. She graduated from Wagoner High School in 2010. She is the Election Board Secretary of Wagoner County.
While working full time at the Election Board, Samantha is also a Board member for the Downtown Wagoner, Corp., Fort Gibson Lake Association, most recently the Rotary Club of Wagoner, is a Chamber Ambassador and member of the Wagoner Lion’s Club. Call loves the community of Wagoner.