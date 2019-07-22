The City of Wagoner will be represented in Class 33 of Leadership Oklahoma. Kim Dorr, the city’s human resources director, is one of 52 Oklahomans chosen to participate in the program.
Leadership Oklahoma is a statewide organization founded in 1986 to create a network of leaders whose increased awareness and commitment to service will energize Oklahomans to shape the state’s future.
Approximately 1,629 members from 181 Oklahoma communities have completed the leadership program.
“Leadership Oklahoma is very proud of the 52 people chosen for this year’s program,” said Marion Paden, president and CEO, Leadership Oklahoma. “Class 33 is a diverse group of outstanding leaders with a broad range of experience and interests who will enhance the knowledge and understanding of the critical issues impacting the state.
“Leadership Oklahoma is dedicated to recruiting, educating and connecting caring and committed Oklahomans and providing them with the information and network to create lasting change in Oklahoma.”
Dorr and other class members will meet monthly over the next 10 months to discuss the many social, environmental and economic complexities of Oklahoma in an effort to stimulate inquiry, analysis and solutions for the public good.
“I am very excited and grateful to be chosen for this program,” Dorr said. “I will have the opportunity to network with people from all across the state, working in various industries or government. I want to promote and represent our community!”
Dorr, a certified municipal official through the Oklahoma Municipal League (OML) , is currently participating in the Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance (NORA) Leadership Academy. In April of 2017, she also completed the Oklahoma Municipal League Community Leadership Development Program.