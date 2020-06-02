A contractor working for the City of Coweta painted new parking stalls on Cypress and Chestnut along Broadway (Highway 72) on Tuesday, June 2.
Parking stalls will be established on Cypress from Broadway west to Bristow and stalls will be repainted on Chestnut between the alleyways on either side of Broadway. This project will result in additional parking spots to accommodate customers and employees of the businesses along Broadway.
The work was scheduled to begin and last for a few hours on Tuesday morning.