The first in a new series of informal, information meetings kicked off Monday, Jan. 27 when Wagoner LEADS held its first session at Miranda’s Cake House in downtown Wagoner.
The town hall style meeting and breakfast series is coordinated by the Downtown Wagoner, Corp. to improve community relations between public entities and local residents. Organizers plan to hold sessions on the fourth Monday of each month at the same location.
Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones and School Superintendent Randy Harris were guest speakers at Monday’s initial meeting.
“By hosting these monthly town hall style events, we will demonstrate our sensitivity to community concerns and issues,” said Downtown Wagoner spokesperson Samantha Call. “We are working to make it where people can come in, submit their questions and I will read them to officials.”
Mayor Jones said Wagoner does not have anything like this “in house”, so he is excited that a local non-profit has found a way to help leaders meet the need for community outreach.
“As mayor, I am always available and accessible to the constituents that I serve,” Jones said. “I do understand that attending meetings can be intimidating and overwhelming for those with concern.
“I feel as if this is a great opportunity to come together as a community over a cup of coffee and discuss those concerns or issues. Improving the quality of life for all residents means listening to their concerns. We can do that by keeping residents informed and resolving any issues they may be facing.”
Downtown Wagoner, Corp. would like to use these monthly meetings as fundraising opportunities; therefore, they are seeking sponsors for the breakfast. Their goal is to select a new non-profit every month to receive funds raised form the Wagoner LEADS breakfast.
Anyone interested in being a sponsor should contact Call via email at downtownwagoner@gmail.com
Call reminds the Downtown Wagoner, Corp. has and continues to implement programs like volunteerism, partnerships, educational classes and in-kind donations that improve the quality of community life and promote the organization’s long-term goals and strategies.