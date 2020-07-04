If it had been a race, Wesley Call would have been the winner hands down during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Wagoner.
Some parade goers walked while some rode transportation of some kind, but Call took off like a race horse when the parade reached the corner of Casaver and Cherokee.
The look on his face was all determination as the bicycle sped past the crowd on the sidewalk.
For the others, it was slow, but sure in a patriotic way down Cherokee before turning south on Main as the parad ended.
Here are a few scenes from it all.