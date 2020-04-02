The Mayes County Health Department is providing limited COVID-19 testing Friday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until kits are gone) utilizing a drive-through testing clinic at the Mayes County Fairgrounds, 2150 N.E. 1st St. in Pryor. Old Highway 20 will be closed off to through traffic.
Friday’s joint effort is a partnership that includes the City of Pryor, Mayes County Emergency Management, Hillcrest Pryor and other community partners.
Supplies are limited and testing will be for any Oklahoma resident that meets certain criteria. There is no cost associated with testing.
In order to be tested, individuals:
- Must be 18 years of age or older;
- Have fever greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or cough or shortness of breath;
- Had direct contact within six feet of a person testing positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.
Health department officials say due to limited supplies, only one person per household will be tested.
“Do not come for testing if you have already tested positive previously,” officials say.
For more information, call the Mayes County Health Department at 918-825-4224.