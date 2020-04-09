The Wagoner County Health Department is offering a drive-through testing site for COVID-19 Friday, April 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until kits are gone) in the Wagoner High School parking lot, 300 Bulldog Circle in wagoner.
Friday’s joint effort is a partnership that includes the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), Wagoner County Emergency Management, Wagoner Fire Department, Wagoner Police Department and Wagoner Public Schools.
Supplies are limited and testing will be for any Oklahoma resident that meets certain criteria. There is no cost associated with testing.
In order to be tested, individuals:
- Must be 16 years of age or older. Clients age 16 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present.
- Have fever greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or have a cough or shortness of breath;
- Be in close contact to a laboratory confirmed positive case within the last 14 days.
Only one individual per household may be tested.
“We are pleased to be offering the drive-thru testing site for local residents who are showing symptoms,” said Regional Administrative Director Maria Alexander. “There is no charge for testing and testing does not require insurance. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times. ”
A physician’s order is not needed in order to be tested through the health department’s curbside testing option. However, established patients seeking testing are encouraged to contact their primary care provider.
For more information about the testing site, contact the Wagoner County Health Department at 918-485-3022.
For those who need to be tested but cannot attend the clinic, curbside testing is also being offered by appointment only at the Wagoner County Health Department sites in both Wagoner and Coweta. To make an appointment, call the Wagoner clinic at 918-485-3022 or the Coweta clinic at 918-486-2845.
To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/