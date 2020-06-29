The Rogers County Health Department, in collaboration with Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), and Rogers County Emergency Management, will offer a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 Tuesday, June 30.
The service will be available from 7 a.m. until 12 noon at the Rogers County Health Department, 2664 OK-88 in Claremore as supplies remain available.
To be eligible for testing, a person must be 16 or older. Minors age 16 and 17 must have guardian present in order to receive a test.
An individual does not need to be showing symptoms in order to be tested.
“We are pleased to be offering the drive-thru testing site for individuals,” said Regional Administrative Director Maria Alexander. “There is no charge for testing and does not require insurance. We ask that individuals remain in their vehicle at all times. ”
For more information about the testing site, contact the Rogers County Health Department at 918-341-3166. To learn more about COVID-19, call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 2-1-1 or visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/