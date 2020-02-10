A driver late Sunday night went off highway near 220 Road and 730 Road into a pond and required a water rescue.
The driver told officials he had made it halfway through a turn and felt his legs tingling. The next thing he knew he was in the water.
Once he called for help, Wagoner County 911 Dispatchers mobilized the proper entities that made the rescue successful. The condition of the driver was not known at this time.
“He called us hanging outside the driver’s window,” said Jarrad Edwards of Wagoner’s EMS. “We reached him and tossed him a throw bag. He kind of walked out. Luckily, the pond was not as deep as anticipated.”
If this had happened during last spring’s flooding, the driver could have been forced to swim away from the sunken vehicle.
The pond’s location is just east of the Verdigris River bridge and just north of Highway 51.
Responding to the incident were: Wagoner Fire Department firefighters Jimmy Cagle and Louis Sowers, Wagoner County Emergency Management’s Tyler Puckett, the Swift Water Rescue team had also been mobilized, Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Forrest Holycross and a trainee, Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Brent Duley and Wagoner EMS’ Edwards and Anson Sutterfield.