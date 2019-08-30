Violent crimes are down significantly in Wagoner County, according to newly released uniform crime reporting statistics for the state of Oklahoma.
In 2018, all of Wagoner County combined experienced a 30.07 percent decrease in crimes from 2017 that include murder, rape, robbery, felonious assault, breaking and entering, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson.
Wagoner Municipal crime numbers dropped 37.10 percent while Coweta Municipal crime numbers dropped 43.0 percent. The unincorporated part of Wagoner County experienced a 20.60 percent drop during the reporting period.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott said as someone who has worked in law enforcement for over 30 years, “This is what a cop lives for — when they see these kinds of statistics come in.”
In short, he equates this drop in violent crimes to Wagoner County becoming safer. After all, the county’s numbers are well below the state numbers.
“If you have a lower rate than the rest of the state, people will want to live here. We will attract businesses and young families,” Elliott said. “What is key for Wagoner County to be successful is great schools, which we have, and a lower crime rate.
“As long as law enforcement agencies can keep the momentum up and keep the pressure on the bad guys, I think this county is going to flourish.”
The sheriff said for Wagoner County in total, drug arrests are up. He believes that has a direct effect on other crimes.
“Eighty (80) percent of all crime reported is related to illegal drug activity. When you hammer the dopers and drug dealers, you will experience less crime in the county,” he noted.
Also experiencing an uptick are alcohol related arrests from 2017 to 2018.
Going down were the number of domestic violence reports, which Elliott relates back to the drug arrests.
“That’s the impact drugs have on this county. The more aggressive we are on narcotics investigations, we see a decrease in overall violent crime and domestic violence,” the sheriff said.
Thanks to a 2018 grant from Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office, WCSO formed a Violent Crimes Task Force that pays overtime for deputies to concentrate on specific areas of concern, such as burglary hot spots, stolen property locations, drug house surveillance and other major events that are labor intensive.
“The more boots we have on the ground after a major event, the more likely we’ll solve that crime,” Elliott said.
The sheriff said the large decrease in crime numbers in the county is a direct result “of a phenomenal bunch of deputies, investigators, civilian employees and detention officers, along with the sheriff’s office partnering with other law enforcement agencies in the county.
“What are we doing so we can keep doing the right things? We are restructuring the sheriff’s office, have more investigators and deputies in the field and utilizing technology in our training. It’s why we’re doing better, and I see that with all of the law enforcement agencies in the county.”
Elliott noted the report’s population numbers are somewhat “off” as rural Broken Arrow and Catoosa populations were added into Tulsa County numbers.
Wagoner Municipality
Wagoner Police Chief Bob Haley said his department makes a concerted effort to be out patrolling, especially overnight. Building checks are required to be done and checks are made with pedestrians who are walking around during late hours.
“We work really hard to combat whatever we can. We get the guys trained so they can recognize specific issues,” Haley said. “We are not just reacting to crimes that have been committed, but we are proactive in the aspect of preventing them.
“People who are doing these things know we are out there watching. There are those we have caught and sent to prison, so they are not doing crime in our neighborhoods.”
Haley said while Wagoner does not have an official Neighborhood Watch program through the police department, many neighbors have banded together to watch out for one another in their respective neighborhoods all over town.
Another deterrent has been the addition of video door bells and alarm systems on residential homes.
“This drop in numbers is a combination of us doing the things we do at the department and working with the community, but also the community working amongst themselves in the neighborhoods and using available technology,” he added.
Haley said other effective deterrents include having well-lit property with audible sounds.
“People doing bad things do not want to be seen or heard,” he added.
“We are always proud when those numbers are positive for our community,” Haley admitted. “I think that goes a long way towards what we’re doing as a community and department. It is a combination of everyone’s work. I am very proud of my officers and the work they are doing.”
He also credits the good working relationship that his department has with Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott and Coweta Police Chief Michael Bell and their staffs. Together, they communicate with one another regularly to give a ‘heads up’ on things that are happening in their jurisdictions.
“I am thankful and happy that our entire county is seeing these kinds of results (dropping crime numbers) because we all work together,” he said.
Coweta Municipality
Coweta Police Chief Michael Bell is well pleased with the drop in crime numbers for Coweta. He called them “really good”.
“I love to see numbers dropping like that. It means the time, effort and focus we are putting into the department and the city are paying off,” Bell said. “We are doing the right things, by addressing the right crimes and patrolling the right areas. We are providing the services citizens need and expect from us.”
The chief said weekly reports identify where any crimes are happening, and patrols are adjusted according to those numbers. His patrol assignments are based on crime statistics.
“We have a long way to go and there are a lot more houses coming into Coweta. With houses will come different crimes, so we need to be prepared for that,” Bell noted. “We’re growing in the department to provide better services and have better areas to work out of.”
Bell said a big help in combating crime in Coweta is communication with additional law enforcement agencies — from the top ranking officials to the deputies and officers on the streets.
“The word spreads out from Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office deputies to officers with Coweta, Wagoner and even the Haskell and Broken Arrow police departments. When we deal with a specific subject, we all know who he or she is, and we’re talking about that person and the type of crimes he or she is involved in,” he said.
“Deputies come in and talk with our officers about what’s happening not only in Coweta, but around our city,” Bell continued. “If the sheriff’s office didn’t protect the outside of our city, it would be more difficult for us in the city. We are working together as one team, even though we wear different badges.
The police chief reminded criminals have no boundaries for their crimes, so departments working together is key.
“We are in this together. If my numbers drop, that means the sheriff’s office numbers drop,” Bell said. “We’re doing what we are all paid to do.”