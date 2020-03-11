A flag depository has been installed at American Legion Post 226 in Coweta for flags that need to be properly disposed of. The depository is accessible on the west patio from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Post member Mike Walker said local Legionnaires conduct an official flag retirement ceremony every year on June 14, which is National Flag Day.
In 2019, the Post properly retired tattered and worn flags representing 30 different countries.
Walker said adding a depository will offer convenience for those who need to get rid of a flag but may not get by the Post while a member is there.
American Legion Post 226 is located at 600 S. Broadway, just south of the downtown Broadway District.