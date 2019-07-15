The Wagoner County Election Board and the E-911 system presented a revised Estimate of Needs that was 25 percent higher than the previous year’s budget during the regular Monday meeting of the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners.
The commissioners approved to accept the Estimate of Needs, but no promise was made to guarantee the entire list would be met in this budget year.
No action was taken on a plan to hire a contractor to coordinate FEMA documentation in relation to an Emergency Disaster Declaration.
No action was taken because it involved Federal funds and Commissioner Tim Kelley said it was not possible to implement.
Bids had been planned to be opened for the ductwork replacement at the Election Board, but there was not one submission.
Officials said the bid process would start again in hopes of obtaining the minimum of three bids for the work.
The commissioners approved a labor waiver to dig rock and shale off of a county right of way at 36887 E. 141st St.
The Letter of Understanding between Wagoner County Development Authority and Gray, Blodgett & Company was approved. It is the same contract as in past years.
The commissioners approved the Redbird designation of Frank Dobbins as receiving officer and Kenney Herd and Clifford Edwards as requisitioning officers for the Red Bird Fire Department.
The Flat Rock Fire Department got approval to designate Mike Burlin and John Bussell as requisitioning officers and Karen James and Dee Freitag as receiving officers.
The commissioners approved the excess resale amount of $27,469.47.
The board approved the participation renewal for the Federal Surplus Property Donation program.
The commissioners went in Executive Session to discuss all things related to Wagoner County Sheriff employees. The board also discussed assessments of the vulnerability of government facilities or public improvements to an act of terrorism, and information technology of the public body regarding security monitoring and response equipment placement and configuration.