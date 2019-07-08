The 911 Emergency staff got some good news at the Wagoner County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday concerning the ongoing project to upgrade the 911 server room system.
A representative from BKL, who is handling the server room upgrade, reported that the closet where all the electrical connections are located will not have to be removed to accommodate the new generator. That will save some time, Kim Reeve of BKL Engineers/Architects said.
The other good news was the need has finally been determined for the kind of backup generator that will be purchased. Reeve said a 125KW will be required.
The generator will also be able to serve as a backup for the entire west end of the courthouse.
“It will also make a simpler changeover process,” Reeve said.
In other action, Chris Potter’s bid of $601 was the winning bid for a Toppers Fire Department trailer.
An Executive Session was held to discuss the employment and annual salary and compensation of the Wagoner County judge’s secretaries.