An active bloom of common, non-toxic algae in the raw water reservoir that serves the Coweta Water Plant may be the cause of an "earthy" odor and taste to the city's water.
City of Coweta Public Information Officer Mandy Vavrinak said officials investigated when calls were made from patrons on Monday, July 8 to report the situation.
"The growth of this type of algae is encouraged under conditions where temperatures are changing and in periods of heavy rains," Vavrinak said. "Weather conditions were quite favorable for such a bloom to occur."
She said staff immediately increased the standard treatment chemicals to prevent further blooms and engaged Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality resources to find the best treatment solution to neutralize the existing algae.
That treatment plan was put into effect on July 12.
"Given the normal turnover of the water in the reservoir and system, we expect the earthy taste and smell to dissipate completely within one to two weeks," Vavrinak.
She assured there is no danger to the public and the water is safe to drink and use normally now and throughout the treatment for the bloom.