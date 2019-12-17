The mission of the Eastern Oklahoma Workforce Board is to enhance the area’s prosperity by helping people and businesses with their workforce needs.
In order to get out in the communities they serve, the Eastern Oklahoma Workforce recently joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Eastern Oklahoma Workforce Board provides guidance in budgeting, planning and policy for One-Stop Centers and Service Providers. They train, prepare and connect job seekers with jobs.
The Eastern Oklahoma Workforce Board is comprised of leaders in business, the labor community, public education and employment organizations representing counties in Eastern Oklahoma.
They help job seekers access employment, education, training, and support services to succeed in the labor market and to match employers with the skilled workers they need to compete in the global economy.
There is a Muskogee Workforce center at 717 South 32nd Street. The Hours of Operation are: Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is also a location in Tulsa in the old Eastgate Shopping Center with similar hours of operation as in Muskogee.