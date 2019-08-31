Wagoner’s Elastomer Specialties, Inc., celebrated two things on Aug. 30.
The growing company completed its 40th year in business. The second celebration that any company should celebrate is being debt free.
It’s been the business model to watch expenditures and income. It appears to be working for this local company that makes custom cast urethane products.
The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce honored Elastomer Specialties as the August Business of the Month.
“This has been a record year for us,” said Orin Emmons, who is the CEO.
Darin Emmons, who is company President, agreed that the booming economy has made this company expand and continues to grow.
Elastomer has been in Wagoner since September 2004. They were previously located in Coweta.
Being a custom made product company keeps the Elastomer team hopping, but they have met the challenges of serving the United States and international customers.
They can utilize the latest innovations of 3D printing to build that perfect part that may be outdated. If that’s not possible, they can find a way to make a custom cast urethane product that fits the bill.
Other services offered include: Casting, recasting, roller lagging, spincast sheets, machine shop and pipeline parts.
The company currently has over 40 employees. The plant is located at 2210 S. Highway 69.
Business questions can be directed to 918-485-0276 Monday through Friday.